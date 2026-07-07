Crafted Liftoff - Vertical

Launch your brand in style with a cinematic 3D rocket liftoff that transitions into a bold, centered logo reveal. Designed for vertical stories and reels, this energetic, sci‑fi inspired logo animation features a stylized voxel look, dramatic plume effects, and a starfield backdrop. Ideal for startup launches, app reveals, and channel branding, it works equally well as an intro or outro. Easily customize your logo and colors to match your identity and lift off with a memorable signature that stands out in feeds and between cuts.