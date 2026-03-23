Cosmic Identity - Vertical

Launch your brand with a cosmic logo animation built for vertical stories and reels. A starfield scene swells into a radiant burst with lens flares, light rays, and colorful nebula clouds before revealing your mark and tagline. Fine controls let you tailor glow intensity and adjust star and nebula colors to match your identity. Use it as a striking intro or a memorable outro for any channel. Smooth motion, bold contrasts, and a cinematic glow ensure your logo shines with premium, futuristic flair—ready to captivate viewers at first glance.