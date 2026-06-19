Crafted Liftoff
00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
9exports
Launch your brand in style with a bold 3D voxel rocket logo animation. This epic, energetic intro/outro propels your mark through layered clouds into a starry sky, finishing with a strong logo hold. Designed for startups, tech, and channels that want impact, it blends cinematic space visuals with a distinctive block-built aesthetic. Easily swap in your logo, adjust colors, and add your soundtrack to match your identity. Perfect for openers, stingers, and quick promos where fast brand recognition matters.
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