Day House Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
15-30s
Landscape
Atmospherics
Wood
Tree
Sky
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Day House Reveal - Original - Poster image
oasisfx profile image
Created by oasisfx
9exports
16 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Present your brand's foundation in every build with this Day House Reveal template. Watch as a delicate dance of lights sketches a house, symbolizing the creation of something substantial and lasting. Fully customizable with your logo, colors, and tagline, our template lends itself to housing experts, lifestyle brands, or institutions that cherish growth and security.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
Paper Plane Logo Original theme video
Paper Plane Logo
Edit
By oasisfx
15s
2
3
8
Take to the skies with our Paper Plane Logo template and watch your brand soar! An elegant paper plane transforms into your logo, signifying progress and innovation. Seamlessly add your logo, tagline, and custom fonts and colors for a reveal that's as limitless as the sky itself. Perfect for professional presentations or social media, your audience will marvel at the fluid transition and polished finish.
Into the Woods Background Original1 theme video
Into the Woods Background
Edit
By TippyTop
20s
8
3
14
Into the Woods Background is an immersive and enchanting adventure set amidst the lush, mystical depths of a vast woodland. The story takes place in a world where nature reigns supreme, and the forest is teeming with life and secrets waiting to be discovered. As you step into this ethereal realm, your eyes are immediately drawn upward, captivated by the towering canopy of ancient trees that reach towards the sky. Customize the colors and animation to match your personal style or theme, and engage your audience with captivating visuals. Elevate your content with this colorful journey that will leave a lasting impression.
Speed Car Reveal Original theme video
Speed Car Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
15s
2
3
8
Feel the thrill of speed with our dynamic Speed Car Reveal template, perfect for brands that resonate with power and precision. Streaks of light and metallic reflections bring your logo to life in the guise of a sleek car, creating an unforgettable introduction for your brand. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and make a robust impression on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo.
Whale Reveal Original theme video
Whale Reveal
Edit
By monkey
15s
21
3
21
Reveal your Logo with this beautiful whale and ocean animation!
Ravens Title Original theme video
Ravens Title
Edit
By S_WorX
25s
5
7
9
Create a narrative that draws viewers in from the very start with our Ravens Title template. This video is primed for the full-screen experience, perfect for the opening sequence of your mystery tales. Customize this template to match your brand's theme by adjusting text, fonts, colors, and integrating your logo. Ideal for a suspenseful reveal on any social platform.
Wood Scene Logo Original theme video
Wood Scene Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
20s
24
11
9
Wood Scene Logo is a fantastic template with a raised wooden plaque that stylishly reveals your medium. An attractive introduction to your presentations, slideshows, promotions and event videos. Impress your audience with this clean-looking and classically animated template.
House Reveal Original theme video
House Reveal
Edit
By oasisfx
15s
2
3
8
Step into the spotlight with a logo reveal that feels like a key to your brand's essence. The House Reveal template offers a narrative as a house slowly illuminates and takes form, drawing your audience into the detailed space you’ve crafted. With dynamic color palettes and fonts to match, your logo emerges ready to impress in full glory.
Mystic Moonrise Original theme video
Mystic Moonrise
Edit
By S_WorX
16s
2
3
6
Capture the audience with the cinematic elegance of our Mystic Moonrise template. The moon's radiance and soft clouds guide a storytelling journey, uncovering your brand through a magical night's tale. Insert your logo, craft your tagline, and tailor colors to suit your tale, then release your video into the digital expanse with a breathtaking impression.
