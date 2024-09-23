en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Halloween Animations Kit
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by onbothsides
9exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1font
1audio
Step into the shadows with our Halloween Animations Kit, featuring spine tingling animations crafted for multipurpose use. Incorporate these elements into your videos for a mysterious ambiance with owls, ghosts, and other nocturnal surprises. These transparent animations can be easily tailored with your logo and brand colors, ready to enhance the mood of your next spine chilling creation.
Similar templates
Best of onbothsides
By vivace_studio
11s
9
5
19
Step into a world of sophistication with our versatile Happy Halloween video template. Crafted with a playful cartoonish aesthetic, it's perfect for adding a touch of fun to home videos, presentations, or any broadcast promotions. Customize with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to brew a concoction of creativity that's all treat, no tricks.
By TippyTop
14s
4
4
11
Elevate your content during the Halloween season with our Halloween Haunt template. This spine-chilling animation brings together horror, mystery, and creativity to add a touch of excitement to your brand or content. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and text to create a ready-to-publish video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Embrace the Halloween spirit and make your brand shine with this stunning reveal template.
By milinkovic
6s
7
3
9
Step into the twilight zone with our Halloween Pumpkins Unveil template, where glowing pumpkins and a shroud of fog set the stage for your logo’s eerie emergence. Ideal for Halloween parties or events, this video is as customizable as it is captivating; you can alter fonts, colors, and taglines to craft the perfect spooky invite or promotion. Make an unforgettable impression with a reveal that is both festive and mysteriously chilling.
By onbothsides
8s
7
3
25
Step into the eerie realm of branding with our Halloween Spooky Reveal. This blood curdling template unveils your logo with chilling effects, allowing a choice between a grinning pumpkin and a sinister skull. Customize with your own text, fonts, and colors to craft an unforgettable impression that lingers in your audience's minds like a ghostly whisper.
By hushahir
8s
2
4
16
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logo, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
By onbothsides
14s
27
18
24
Cast a spellbinding visual concoction this Halloween with our Halloween Scary Night template. Ideal for those looking to haunt viewers with chilling invitations or greetings, this video lures you into a world of ghostly appearances. Personalize your message of horror with custom fonts, colors, and your hair-raising images or videos. A ghoulishly delightful way to mark the season on all social platforms!
By Alivi
12s
4
4
19
Halloween Opener is a spooky-looking template with an eye-catching design. This template is perfect for your next Halloween related project! Impress your audience with this clean, colorful and creatively animated project.
By MotionBox
15s
6
7
8
Halloween Sticky Invite is a fun-filled and wickedly animated video template perfect to showcase and announce your halloween event.
Menu
Templates
Solutions