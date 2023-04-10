Subtle Distortion Reveal - Vertical

Make a refined first impression with a minimalist logo animation featuring subtle liquid distortion, gentle light sweeps, and smooth, polished motion. This clean opener presents your logo in a centered layout with a sleek rounded badge, followed by an understated tagline. A pastel gradient background and tasteful lens flares deliver a modern, elegant aesthetic. Ideal for brand intros or outros across social and video platforms, it’s easy to customize: drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and match colors to your palette. A timeless, glossy ident that elevates your brand without visual clutter.