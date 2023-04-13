Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Travelogue Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Travelogue Slideshow

00:54 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 20 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Circle shape
Geometric
Fluid animation
1.4Kexports
rating
Celebrate your story with a clean, modern slideshow built around elegant circular reveals. This template blends minimal typography, geometric ring accents and soft light leaks for a refined, cinematic feel. Drop in your photos or videos, add short captions, and finish with a branded logo outro. Smooth, fluid transitions keep the flow relaxed and immersive, perfect for travel highlights, lifestyle reels, or product showcases. Designed for easy customization, it delivers a polished, on-trend look in minutes—no design experience required.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us