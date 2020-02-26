Circle Slideshow

Create a polished promo with a minimal, circle-driven slideshow. Smooth radial transitions, clean typography, and modular scenes put your visuals first. Easily swap images, update headlines and supporting text, and fine-tune colors, title size, and background blur for a refined corporate look. Seamless circular wipes and subtle camera drift keep the story flowing from scene to scene. Perfect for branding, product highlights, team intros, or event recaps. Designed to be elegant, modern, and simple to customize so you can deliver a professional result fast.