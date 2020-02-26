Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Circle Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Circle Slideshow

00:40 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 7 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Geometric
Circle shape
Concentric rings
1Kexports
rating
Create a polished promo with a minimal, circle-driven slideshow. Smooth radial transitions, clean typography, and modular scenes put your visuals first. Easily swap images, update headlines and supporting text, and fine-tune colors, title size, and background blur for a refined corporate look. Seamless circular wipes and subtle camera drift keep the story flowing from scene to scene. Perfect for branding, product highlights, team intros, or event recaps. Designed to be elegant, modern, and simple to customize so you can deliver a professional result fast.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us