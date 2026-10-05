Folder Flux - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
7exports
Showcase your brand with a dynamic, UI‑inspired promo. Folder‑shaped panels stack in depth as a cursor guides viewers through a rotating image carousel, website header, search field and clear CTAs. Replace the media, refine headlines, and finish with your logo for polished brand recall. Clean digital styling, rounded rectangles, a subtle grid, and energetic, staggered motion keep it modern and bold. Perfect for portfolios, website promotions and social ads. Flexible color controls help match your identity and keep everything on‑brand.
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