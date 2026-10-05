Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Folder Flux - Square - Original - Poster image

Folder Flux - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Digital
Slideshow
Website Promo
Card stack
7exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a dynamic, UI‑inspired promo. Folder‑shaped panels stack in depth as a cursor guides viewers through a rotating image carousel, website header, search field and clear CTAs. Replace the media, refine headlines, and finish with your logo for polished brand recall. Clean digital styling, rounded rectangles, a subtle grid, and energetic, staggered motion keep it modern and bold. Perfect for portfolios, website promotions and social ads. Flexible color controls help match your identity and keep everything on‑brand.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us