Make your logo impossible to miss with an energetic paint-driven reveal. This bold logo animation splashes in with wide brush strokes, inky splatters, graffiti accents and playful scribbles, then settles on a clean, centered mark. A vivid neon palette and smooth full-screen wipes keep momentum high, while a typewriter-style text build is perfect for a short tagline or URL. Easily customize logo, colors and fonts to fit your brand. Ideal for intros and outros across channels that want handcrafted texture with modern motion design punch.