Grafflash
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
11exports
Make your logo impossible to miss with an energetic paint-driven reveal. This bold logo animation splashes in with wide brush strokes, inky splatters, graffiti accents and playful scribbles, then settles on a clean, centered mark. A vivid neon palette and smooth full-screen wipes keep momentum high, while a typewriter-style text build is perfect for a short tagline or URL. Easily customize logo, colors and fonts to fit your brand. Ideal for intros and outros across channels that want handcrafted texture with modern motion design punch.
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