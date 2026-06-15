Nova Rally - Square

Build an eye‑catching square promo with bold neon titles, glowing light trails and modern rounded cards. This template mixes kinetic typography, stacked text, and grid galleries to showcase your visuals, then lands on a crisp logo reveal. Easily swap photos or video clips, edit headlines and sublines, and fine‑tune background and shape gradients to match your brand. Perfect for social ads, product teasers, event promos and creator highlights. Fully customizable colors, fonts and audio let you set the vibe in seconds while maintaining a polished, minimal aesthetic.