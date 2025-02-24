Youtube intro for cooking channel
Short Intro - Square - Original - Poster image

Short Intro - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Title sequence
Minimal
Logo animation
Digital
76exports
rating
Make a punchy first impression with a sleek, minimal intro. This template blends bold kinetic titles, HUD-style details, scanline texture and a clean logo reveal. Swap in your media, edit multiple headline slides, and finish with a branded end card featuring your website. It’s fast, modern and versatile—great for promos, openers, and outros. Customize colors, fonts and logo tint to match your brand and keep the pacing energetic with tight cuts and technical flourishes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Promak profile image
Promak
Edit
