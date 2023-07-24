Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dynamic Opener - Original - Poster image

Dynamic Opener

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Glitch
Promo
Logo animation
Digital
1.2Kexports
rating
Launch your content with a fast-paced, modern opener. This template fuses glitch effects, scanlines, bold typography, split-screen sequences, and a crisp logo reveal. Populate 14 media slots and four headlines to craft a high-impact promo, teaser, or title sequence. The dark, duotone aesthetic and digital HUD accents add a sleek, tech-forward vibe. Ideal for product highlights, channel branding, or event announcements—customize colors, type, and media to match your brand and render in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us