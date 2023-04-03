Modern Slideshow
00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Launch your next project with a fast, cinematic slideshow powered by bold typography and stylish glitch transitions. This modern template pairs clean geometric accents with energetic motion to spotlight your visuals, then closes on a striking logo reveal. Ideal for promos, openers, trailers, and brand highlights. Easily customize text, replace media, tweak colors and fonts, and make it your own without design hassle. Deliver a polished, modern look that grabs attention and holds it from first frame to last.
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