Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick Urban Slides - Original - Poster image

Quick Urban Slides

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Stomp style
Promo
Intro
Title sequence
13.2Kexports
rating
Build a high-impact slideshow in seconds with fast, stomp-style cuts, bold typography, and slick glitch transitions. This modern template showcases multiple media scenes and wraps with a clean logo reveal, making it perfect for promos, intros, and short highlight reels. Easily customize fonts, colors, media and music to match your brand and message. The minimal, digital look with UI accents keeps the focus on your visuals while delivering energetic pacing that grabs attention on social feeds or ads.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us