Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitchy Urban Slides - Original - Poster image

Glitchy Urban Slides

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 10 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Slideshow
Glitch
Bold
Promo
2.9Kexports
rating
Kick off your story with a punchy, glitch-driven opener. This energetic slideshow features bold, centered headlines, letterbox bars, HUD-style accents, and rhythmic slice wipes that land on the beat. Use it as an intro, promo, or title sequence across lifestyle, fashion, showreels, events, and more. Customize fonts, colors, media, and the final logo outro to fit your brand. Glitch artifacts, sliding panels, and tasteful flashes keep momentum high while split-screen interludes add variety. Deliver a modern, urban edge that grabs attention fast and leaves a strong impression.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us