Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
New Urban Opener - Original - Poster image

New Urban Opener

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Promo
Glitch
Glitch artifacts
4.3Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with a fast, urban stomp opener packed with glitch transitions, bold titles, and stylish split-screen layouts. This high-energy template blends gritty film textures, dot‑grid overlays, and sliding panels to spotlight your visuals with impact. Ideal for promos, teasers, and brand intros, it delivers punchy edits, dynamic reveals, and a dark cinematic mood. Drop in your media and headlines to create a modern, street‑inspired opener that grabs attention from the first beat.
arkadixcore profile image
arkadixcore
Edit
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
Urban Intro
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:20
Urban Intro Original theme video
Creative Urban Style - Short
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:10
Creative Urban Style - Short Original theme video
Glitchy Urban Slides
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:20
Glitchy Urban Slides Original theme video
Rhythmic Stomp Opener
By VitApSwF
Edit
00:12
Rhythmic Stomp Opener Original theme video
Urban Opener
By Besed
Edit
00:17
Urban Opener Original theme video
Glitch Urban Intro
By AirwavesMedia
Edit
00:25
Glitch Urban Intro Original theme video
Glitch Urban Opener
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:17
Glitch Urban Opener Original theme video
Urban Glitch Opener
By MotionPro
Edit
00:48
Urban Glitch Opener Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us