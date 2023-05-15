New Urban Opener

Kick off your video with a fast, urban stomp opener packed with glitch transitions, bold titles, and stylish split-screen layouts. This high-energy template blends gritty film textures, dot‑grid overlays, and sliding panels to spotlight your visuals with impact. Ideal for promos, teasers, and brand intros, it delivers punchy edits, dynamic reveals, and a dark cinematic mood. Drop in your media and headlines to create a modern, street‑inspired opener that grabs attention from the first beat.