Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Urban Grunge Intro - Original - Poster image

Stencil Rush

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Promo
Grunge
Bold
Title sequence
26exports
rating
Launch your content with an energetic urban opener built for impact. This template blends kinetic typography, glitch transitions, bold titles, and gritty textures to deliver a high‑energy promo. Drop in your photos or videos, edit multiple headlines, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. Adjust colors and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for promos, teasers, fashion, sports, lifestyle, or YouTube intros where pace and attitude matter. Create a modern, high‑contrast look that stands out on social feeds and channels without complex editing.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us