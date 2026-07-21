Stencil Rush
00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
26exports
Launch your content with an energetic urban opener built for impact. This template blends kinetic typography, glitch transitions, bold titles, and gritty textures to deliver a high‑energy promo. Drop in your photos or videos, edit multiple headlines, and finish with a crisp logo reveal. Adjust colors and fonts to match your brand in seconds. Ideal for promos, teasers, fashion, sports, lifestyle, or YouTube intros where pace and attitude matter. Create a modern, high‑contrast look that stands out on social feeds and channels without complex editing.
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