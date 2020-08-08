Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Architect Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Architect Logo Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Line art
Intro
Architecture & Construction
Minimal
4Kexports
rating
Give your brand a professional edge with a sleek blueprint logo reveal. This minimal, architecture-focused intro flies through layered floor plans and drafting lines before landing on your mark. Clean line art, high-contrast monochrome styling, and slide-in panels create a polished identity sting perfect for studios, construction firms, real estate developers, and design agencies. Easily customize colors and drop in your own logo for a fast, modern opener or outro that matches your brand. Ideal for presentations, pitches, reels, and YouTube intros where clarity and precision matter.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us