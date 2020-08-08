Architect Logo Reveal

Give your brand a professional edge with a sleek blueprint logo reveal. This minimal, architecture-focused intro flies through layered floor plans and drafting lines before landing on your mark. Clean line art, high-contrast monochrome styling, and slide-in panels create a polished identity sting perfect for studios, construction firms, real estate developers, and design agencies. Easily customize colors and drop in your own logo for a fast, modern opener or outro that matches your brand. Ideal for presentations, pitches, reels, and YouTube intros where clarity and precision matter.