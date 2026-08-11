Archive Files - Vertical
00:13 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
7exports
Craft a cinematic opener for crime, mystery, and investigative content. This vertical title sequence builds suspense through dramatic archive visuals, glowing headlines, and a moody aisle perspective before landing on a branded clipboard card with an impactful stamp. Perfect for news, documentaries, and true‑crime series, it features a centered layout, tunnel depth, and polished transitions tailored for stories and reels. Easily customize headlines, colors, fonts, and logo to fit your brand. Deliver a professional, documentary‑style intro or outro that grabs attention and sets the tone for compelling reveals.
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