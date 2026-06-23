Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RE4 Inventory Briefcase - Vertical - Original - Poster image

RE4 Inventory Briefcase - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 2 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Intro
Gaming
Logo animation
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
7exports
rating
Step into a gritty, photorealistic 3D scene where a metal briefcase opens to reveal a classic inventory grid. Staggered item placements, cinematic light rays and drifting dust set a suspenseful, horror‑tinged gaming vibe. Showcase your logo and titles inside the case and on a worn sheet for a powerful brand moment. Optimized for vertical story placements, this versatile template works as an intro, logo animation or outro for gaming content. Fine‑tune particles, glow and lighting colors to match your brand and drop in your audio to complete the atmosphere.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us