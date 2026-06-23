RE4 Inventory Briefcase - Vertical

Step into a gritty, photorealistic 3D scene where a metal briefcase opens to reveal a classic inventory grid. Staggered item placements, cinematic light rays and drifting dust set a suspenseful, horror‑tinged gaming vibe. Showcase your logo and titles inside the case and on a worn sheet for a powerful brand moment. Optimized for vertical story placements, this versatile template works as an intro, logo animation or outro for gaming content. Fine‑tune particles, glow and lighting colors to match your brand and drop in your audio to complete the atmosphere.