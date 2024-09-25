Beyond the Cover - Vertical
30 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
4videos
3images
10texts
2fonts
2audios
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
Available formats
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX