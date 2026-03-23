Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Field Signs - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Field Signs - Vertical

00:14 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Nature
Outro
Engraved surface
27exports
rating
Bring your brand down to earth with a photorealistic logo reveal carved into a wheat field. This vertical logo animation blends natural textures, earth tones, and a calm, cinematic atmosphere to create a memorable intro or outro. Easily swap in your logo and title, fine‑tune distortion for the perfect etched effect, and choose a field style to match your brand. Ideal for agriculture, eco, food, and outdoor businesses, as well as nature‑inspired creators who want an organic look. Make a grounded, premium impression across Reels, Shorts, Stories, and more.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us