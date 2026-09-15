Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grave Awakening - Post - Original - Poster image

Grave Awakening - Post

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Horror
Logo animation
Halloween
Graveyard
Fog
7exports
rating
Summon a chilling brand moment with a moonlit graveyard title and logo reveal. This cinematic horror template features fog-drenched atmospherics, skulls and stone placards for bold headlines, plus a dramatic logo stage set against the full moon. Ideal for Halloween posts, spooky promos, and channel idents, it blends slow camera drift, depth-of-field, and layered parallax for maximum suspense. Customize text, logo, and ambience to match your brand while preserving the dark, moody aesthetic. Perfect as an intro, outro, or eye-catching social post that brings your message back from the grave.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Grave Awakening
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00:12
Grave Awakening Original theme video
Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us