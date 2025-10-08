Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Halloween Night Intro

6-15s
Landscape
Night
Fire
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Halloween Night Intro - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a world where your brand narrates a haunting tale with our Halloween Night Intro. Against a backdrop of eerie fog and fiery light effects, your logo comes to life in a graveyard teeming with glowing pumpkins. Perfect for Halloween themed content, this hair-raising template allows you to easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating a spooky masterpiece ready for the world to see.
Edit
Burning Pumpkin Explosion Original theme video
Burning Pumpkin Explosion
Edit
By milinkovic
10s
6
3
8
Set the screen ablaze with the Burning Pumpkin Explosion template. Captivate your audience with a sinister jack-o’-lantern that erupts into a fiery spectacle, unveiling your logo or message with undeniable impact. Ideal for Halloween events, horror promos, and eerie intros, this template lets you add your custom colors, logo, and tagline for a hauntingly powerful show.
Halloween Spooky Reveal Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
Mystic Witch in Shadows Original theme video
Mystic Witch in Shadows
Edit
By MotionBank21
11s
7
3
14
Let your brand emerge from the shadows with our enigmatic reveal video, Mystic Witch in Shadows. Intended for any creative content that needs a touch of magic, whether promo videos, horror films, or YouTube channels. Fully customizable elements like logo, tagline, and color schemes allow for seamless integration into your project. Share your story within a cinematic moonlit forest and captivate your audience from the start.
Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Post Original theme video
Graveyard Halloween Unveil Original theme video
Graveyard Halloween Unveil
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
7
3
11
Unravel the mystery of your brand with the chilling Graveyard Halloween Unveil template. In a misty, moonlit graveyard, the fog clears to unveil your logo, accompanied by haunting soundscapes. Put your brand at the center of a spooky story, perfect for Halloween events or horror-themed promotions. Customize colors, logo, and tagline to give your audience a frighteningly good reveal!
Scary Pumpkin Explosion Original theme video
Scary Pumpkin Explosion
Edit
By milinkovic
9s
7
3
10
Step into the shadows with our Scary Pumpkin Explosion template, where a menacing pumpkin bursts into flames to disclose your brand. Tailor the burst of fiery colors and bone chilling text to fit your frightful message. This video is perfect for your Halloween events or horror themed promotions, creating a hair raising reveal that hooks the audience on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
Haunted Pumpkin Explosion Original theme video
Haunted Pumpkin Explosion
Edit
By milinkovic
9s
6
3
8
Engulf your viewers in a thrilling spectacle with the Haunted Pumpkin Explosion template. Watch a jack-o'-lantern shatter, igniting your brand’s introduction with a customizable tagline, logo, and eerie colors. Perfect for making a cinematic impression on YouTube or Facebook, this template captures the Halloween spirit and is ready to be used as a standalone piece or an impactful opener.
