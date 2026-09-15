Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Grave Awakening - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Grave Awakening - Vertical

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Horror
Logo animation
Halloween
Intro
Atmospheric
9exports
rating
Summon a chilling, moonlit logo reveal with this vertical horror opener. Set in a fog‑drenched graveyard, skeletal hands raise stone plaques to deliver headline beats before your brand emerges against a glowing full moon. Cinematic camera drift, layered parallax, and depth‑of‑field create an eerie, atmospheric vibe perfect for Halloween content, spooky promos, intros, and outros. Customize text, fonts, colors, glow, and logo to match your branding. Optimized for stories and reels, this dark, gothic template turns any message into a haunting showcase.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Halloween Logo Intro - Vertical
By S_WorX
Edit
00:23
Halloween Logo Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Halloween Reveal - Vertical
By Smaille
Edit
00:12
Halloween Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Haunted Graveyard Reveal
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Merge Haunted Graveyard Reveal Original theme video
Temple Vault - Vertical
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Temple Vault - Vertical Original theme video
Partnership Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:06
Partnership Halloween Pumpkins Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Halloween Party Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
00:12
Halloween Party Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Grave Awakening
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:12
Grave Awakening Original theme video
Twilight Graveyard
By S_WorX
Edit
00:25
Twilight Graveyard Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us