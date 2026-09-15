Grave Awakening - Vertical

Summon a chilling, moonlit logo reveal with this vertical horror opener. Set in a fog‑drenched graveyard, skeletal hands raise stone plaques to deliver headline beats before your brand emerges against a glowing full moon. Cinematic camera drift, layered parallax, and depth‑of‑field create an eerie, atmospheric vibe perfect for Halloween content, spooky promos, intros, and outros. Customize text, fonts, colors, glow, and logo to match your branding. Optimized for stories and reels, this dark, gothic template turns any message into a haunting showcase.