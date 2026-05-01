Temple Vault - Vertical

Forge a powerful brand moment with this cinematic 3D logo reveal set in an ancient stone chamber. A vaulted mechanism assembles your emblem under dramatic god rays as smoke, dust, and fire complete the atmosphere. Perfect for vertical stories, intros, and outros, it features fully editable logo and tagline, adjustable color styles, particle visibility, glow intensity, and flame color. Swap fonts and audio to match any identity. Deliver a suspenseful, epic reveal with photoreal textures, Gothic–medieval vibes, and a centered composition that puts your mark front and center.