Vaultout - Vertical

Unleash a powerful brand moment with a cinematic vault reveal. This 3D industrial logo animation opens a heavy metal door as steam and light burst through, unveiling your mark and headline on a gritty concrete backdrop. Customize colors, glow and surface wear to match your identity, then drop in your audio for maximum impact. Ideal as an intro or outro when you need dark, dramatic, high‑end production value with zero hassle. Built for vertical formats and engineered for strong readability, this template turns your logo into a riveting mechanical event.