Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Grave Awakening - Original - Poster image

Grave Awakening

00:12 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Outro
Horror
Halloween
Atmospheric
16exports
rating
Summon a cinematic graveyard opener cloaked in fog, moonlight and undead silhouettes. This spooky, atmospheric design blends premium horror vibes with a clear brand moment—ideal for Halloween specials, horror podcasts, game or film promos, trailers, and streams. An animated arm delivers a bold call‑to‑action before the scene resolves into a powerful logo reveal framed by clouds. Smooth camera drift, layered parallax, and subtle depth‑of‑field create immersive tension, while the dark, near‑monochrome palette keeps focus on your message. Customize text, colors, and logo to craft a chilling intro or outro that your audience won’t forget.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us