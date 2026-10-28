Fire intro
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GTA Show Lobby - Vertical - Original - Poster image

GTA Show Lobby - Vertical

00:26 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 video · 5 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Synthwave
Glow
Neon sign
6exports
rating
Bring your stream to life with a neon synthwave lobby screen built for creators. This vertical, centered layout showcases your brand with bold, glowing visuals and relaxed, idle motion—perfect for a polished pre‑show standby. Customize your logo, background, icons, and a short message, then fine‑tune the glow for a slick neon finish. Ideal for gaming channels and live events, this vibrant gradient palette ensures high contrast and instant recognition. Deliver a cohesive, on‑brand starting screen that keeps viewers engaged and ready for the show.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us