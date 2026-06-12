Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Outlive Camera - Original - Poster image

Outlive Camcorder

00:18 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Title sequence
Horror
Intro
Viewfinder
Atmospheric
23exports
rating
Build tension with a found‑footage style opener set in a grim corridor. This template blends glitch typography, VHS camera HUD, dust and haze to create a deeply atmospheric horror title sequence. Multiple headline scenes lead into a brief logo moment, framed by a handheld camcorder for authentic realism. Customize text, logo, particle intensity and colors, toggle props and HUD layers, and fine‑tune glow for the perfect eerie look. Ideal for intros or outros to horror videos, game streams, trailers or seasonal promos—fast to edit, unforgettable on screen.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Horror Titles
By bbpixel
Edit
00:29
Horror Titles Original theme video
Valoguard Hidden Shelter
By vivace_studio
Edit
2K
00:15
Valoguard Hidden Shelter Original theme video
Chained Hill
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:10
Chained Hill Original theme video
Awakening Door
By TippyTop
Edit
4K
00:13
Awakening Door Original theme video
Nocturne Rays
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:08
Nocturne Rays Original theme video
VHS Style Opener
By motiondrum
Edit
00:21
VHS Style Opener Original theme video
Partnership Mystic Witch in Shadows
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:11
Partnership Mystic Witch in Shadows Original theme video
Sci-Fi Old PC Screen Intro
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:26
Sci-Fi Old PC Screen Intro Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us