Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Retro Ride - Original - Poster image

Retro Ride

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
4.5Kexports
rating
Light up your music with a retro-futuristic, synthwave visualizer. A classic car idles on a night road while a linear audio spectrum, moonlit sky, blinking traffic lights, and twinkling stars all react to your track. Customize fonts, titles, and colors, dial in frequency ranges and band density, and toggle the VHS texture for extra nostalgia. Works beautifully across horizontal, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Perfect for singles, playlists, premieres, and channel art. Upload your audio, tailor the glow, and hit render to launch an unforgettable night drive experience.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us