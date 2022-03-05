Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Rider Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Rider Logo Intro

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Cinematic
Dust
3.5Kexports
rating
Kick off your content with a high-octane logo animation. An off-road buggy charges through a dusty track, unleashing a cinematic, dust-driven reveal that lands your logo center screen with impact. Perfect for intros and outros, this automotive-themed design blends photorealistic detail, atmospheric haze, and bold presence. Easily personalize your logo, tagline, colors, and fonts to match your brand identity. The result is an energetic, epic opener that fits product launches, motorsport channels, and action-driven branding. Create a gritty, memorable impression in seconds—fast, powerful, and unmistakably you.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us