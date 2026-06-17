Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Fort Box Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

The Fort Box Reveal - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Gift
Gaming
7exports
rating
Level up your branding with a cinematic, 3D logo reveal set in a moody cabin. A treasure chest erupts with glowing loot, potions, and particles before assembling your logo in an epic, center‑stage moment. This gaming‑ready asset blends light rays, atmospheric dust, and bold glow for maximum impact—ideal as an intro or outro for creators and streamers. Easily customize your logo, floor titles, fonts, particle visibility, glow intensity, and colors to match your channel style. Deliver a powerful, fantasy‑tinged ident that grabs attention across social feeds and video platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us