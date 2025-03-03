Universal Visualizer

By mocarg 2h 6 3 16

Space is the place! Give your song an extraterrestrial experience with our one of a kind audio visualizer. This audio reactive visualizer reacts to your BPM so make sure you type in the correct BPM in the customization options. Perfect for chill songs, the 2K Space Ambient video template will give your music a visual identity on a whole other level (planet). Don’t forget to play around with the controls, adjust all the colors, even the head nods. Give your fans a cosmic experience!