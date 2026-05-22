Urban Strike

Launch or wrap your videos with a hard‑hitting FPS gaming identity. This energetic template blends urban grit, bold kinetic typography, muzzle‑flash effects and a dramatic glitch break to land on a strong logo moment and call‑to‑action. Perfect for intros, outros, and stream branding, it’s built for fast cuts and maximum impact. Customize headlines, logo and colors to match your style and keep viewers locked in from the first frame. Ideal for gaming channels, esports highlights, and tactical content looking for a powerful, high‑intensity opener or closer.