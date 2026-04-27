Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Strike Bolt - Original - Poster image

Strike Bolt

00:18 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Gaming
Urban
Firearms
8exports
rating
Kick off your gaming content with a high-impact logo reveal. This FPS-style intro traces your mark with bullet holes on a gritty street wall, then snaps through a glitch transition into a clean, centered logo and headline. A sprayed, dripping graffiti tag adds urban attitude, while a soft background blur keeps the focus on your brand. Customize logo and text, swap fonts, tweak colors and effects, and add your own audio or SFX. Ideal for esports teams, streamers, and gaming channels looking for an energetic, urban, and glitch-driven opener.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Action Logo Intro
By S_WorX
Edit
00:15
Action Logo Intro Original theme video
Stylish Urban Intro
By motiondrum
Edit
00:19
Stylish Urban Intro Original theme video
Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition
By AlexG1985
Edit
00:03
Counter Strike 2 Stinger Transition Original theme video
Grunge Street Reveal
By Kimchi
Edit
2K
00:11
Grunge Street Reveal Original theme video
TV Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
00:16
TV Reveal Original theme video
Dirty Grunge Reveal
By Dima_MD
Edit
00:07
Dirty Grunge Reveal Original theme video
Action Glitch Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:21
Action Glitch Stomp Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Trendy Stomp
By Kimchi
Edit
00:18
Dynamic Trendy Stomp Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us