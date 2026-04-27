Strike Bolt

Kick off your gaming content with a high-impact logo reveal. This FPS-style intro traces your mark with bullet holes on a gritty street wall, then snaps through a glitch transition into a clean, centered logo and headline. A sprayed, dripping graffiti tag adds urban attitude, while a soft background blur keeps the focus on your brand. Customize logo and text, swap fonts, tweak colors and effects, and add your own audio or SFX. Ideal for esports teams, streamers, and gaming channels looking for an energetic, urban, and glitch-driven opener.