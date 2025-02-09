en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Pencil Reveal - Square
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by scrappycoco
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
Similar templates
Best of scrappycoco
By MotionBank21
9s
7
2
12
Transform your content's opening into a captivating spectacle with our Dynamic Flip Unveil template, where your logo takes center stage with swift, sleek transitions. Ideal for a bold brand introduction, this editable design allows you to tailor colors and logos, crafting a unique identity for presentations or social media dominance.
By Goldenmotion
7s
5
3
7
Pencil Shade Reveal - Square is a quick and stylized After Effects template. This template contains 1 logo placeholder, 1 editable tagline and a full color controller. Ideal as a short opener to your corporate slideshows, business presentations, upcoming events, promos, conferences, company broadcasts and commercials. Easily make your next clean and elegant logo reveal, with this dynamic template.
By MotionBank21
9s
6
2
9
Reveal your logo with a personal touch using this artistic Sketch Unveil template. It's as if a digital artist is bringing your brand to life, stroke by stroke, delivering a customized, hand-drawn look. With options to adjust colors to your branding, this reveal breathes life into intros, outros, or as a stand-alone piece that tells a story about your creative journey.
By Harchenko
7s
7
5
12
Doodle Openers is a 5-in-1 template, featuring five different packs of doodles to fit the theme of your choice: business, school, science, sport or travel. Sketched on a textured paper background this is the perfect playful opener for any occasion. Customize with 2 fonts, several colors and a logo or text outro.
By milinkovic
11s
11
2
11
Step into the world of professional elegance with our Blueprint Architect Reveal template. Dynamic strokes sketch out your vision, leading to a grand unveiling of your logo. With two versions available, it's perfect for corporate presentations, business events, and other professional arenas. Customize the animation and colors to align with your brand identity for a polished, ready-to-publish video.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
10
Elevate your brand's identity with a polished Fast Glossy Architect reveal that reflects innovation and attention to detail. Your logo, accentuated by the precision of architectural drawings, unfolds with extruded edges and a gleaming reflection, leaving a lasting impression. Fully edit the tagline, fonts, and colors to align perfectly with your brand's aesthetics in this stunning video ready for any platform.
By milinkovic
11s
7
2
11
Embark on a seamless journey from concept to reality with our dynamic 'Construction Intro' video template. The creative process unfolds before your audience's eyes, enveloping them in your brand's world of innovation. Effortlessly integrate your logo and select the perfect color scheme to craft a captivating, full-screen-ready reveal that's perfect for any platform.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
8
3
9
Set the foundation for your brand's identity with our expertly crafted Architect Build Reveal template. Witness the meticulous construction of your logo, block by block, atop graph paper that stirs a sense of creation and precision. End with a sleek, glossy finish that breathes life into your tagline. Use this for intros, outros, or stand-alone spots to build a robust brand image.
Menu
Templates
Solutions