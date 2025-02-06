en
Pencil Reveal
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
Best of scrappycoco
Sketch Logo is an ultramodern After Effects template. A realistic sketching animation with animated shapes and lines that creatively fill in and reveal your logo. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. It's really easy to use and edit with a full color controller. It's a perfect intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, corporate presentations, business slideshows, exhibitions, conferences, promotions, new products and upcoming events videos. Make a clean, clear and elegantly animated logo reveal. Available in HD.
Design Logo Reveal is a clean and minimalist looking animation made to show your logo being designed. This awesome video intro design is a perfect fit for any design agency, freelance design, or DIY YouTube channel. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Inspire your audience from the very start! The sketch is a simple and clean looking animation that will present your logo using technical drawing elements from an idea to the finished product. Perfect intro for architecture bureau, carpenter’s workshop, or home decor YouTube channel. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Abstract geometric shapes revealing logo on blueprint.
It's stylish template with a dynamically animated camera that flies through several blueprints to reveal your logo. Perfect for video associated with the architecture.
Present your logo with this Sketch like 3D Intro. Choose the shape that suits your logo the best and you are done!
Contour Extrude Logo is a clean and minimalist looking animation where the outlines of your logo are animated first and then the rest of the logo is assembled.
Are you looking for a stunning intro for your architecture bureau, carpenter’s workshop, or home decor YouTube channel? This wonderful sketching video opening design could be yours in just a few clicks! Import your logo, tagline, customize the branding, and have your film made in minutes!
