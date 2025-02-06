Pencil Reveal

By AlexG1985 13s 5 3 15

Sketch Logo is an ultramodern After Effects template. A realistic sketching animation with animated shapes and lines that creatively fill in and reveal your logo. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. It's really easy to use and edit with a full color controller. It's a perfect intro or opener to your TV shows, commercials, corporate presentations, business slideshows, exhibitions, conferences, promotions, new products and upcoming events videos. Make a clean, clear and elegantly animated logo reveal. Available in HD.