Pencil Reveal - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
Dust
Draw
Grid
Paper
Outline
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Pencil Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image
scrappycoco profile image
Created by scrappycoco
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
Edit
Best of scrappycoco
Dynamic Flip Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Flip Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
7
2
12
Transform your content's opening into a captivating spectacle with our Dynamic Flip Unveil template, where your logo takes center stage with swift, sleek transitions. Ideal for a bold brand introduction, this editable design allows you to tailor colors and logos, crafting a unique identity for presentations or social media dominance.
Pencil Shade Reveal - Vertical Simple theme video
Pencil Shade Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
7
Pencil Shade Reveal - Vertical is a quick and stylized After Effects template. This template contains 1 logo placeholder, 1 editable tagline and a full color controller. Ideal as a short opener to your corporate slideshows, business presentations, upcoming events, promos, conferences, company broadcasts and commercials. Easily make your next clean and elegant logo reveal, with this dynamic template.
Pencil Reveal - Square Original theme video
Pencil Reveal - Square
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
2
3
6
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
Pencil Reveal Original theme video
Pencil Reveal
Edit
By scrappycoco
7s
2
3
6
Reveal the core of your brand with a dramatic flourish using our Pencil Reveal template. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choice of colors and fonts to align perfectly with your identity. Whether you're crafting an intro for YouTube or a standout segment for a presentation, this spellbinding display wraps your message with allure and professionalism.
Sketch Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Sketch Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
9s
6
2
9
Reveal your logo with a personal touch using this artistic Sketch Unveil template. It's as if a digital artist is bringing your brand to life, stroke by stroke, delivering a customized, hand-drawn look. With options to adjust colors to your branding, this reveal breathes life into intros, outros, or as a stand-alone piece that tells a story about your creative journey.
Doodle Openers - Vertical Original theme video
Doodle Openers - Vertical
Edit
By Harchenko
7s
7
5
12
Doodle Openers is a 5-in-1 template, featuring five different packs of doodles to fit the theme of your choice: business, school, science, sport or travel. Sketched on a textured paper background this is the perfect playful opener for any occasion. Customize with 2 fonts, several colors and a logo or text outro.
Blueprint Architect Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Blueprint Architect Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
11
2
11
Step into the world of professional elegance with our Blueprint Architect Reveal template. Dynamic strokes sketch out your vision, leading to a grand unveiling of your logo. With two versions available, it's perfect for corporate presentations, business events, and other professional arenas. Customize the animation and colors to align with your brand identity for a polished, ready-to-publish video.
Fast Glossy Architect - Vertical Original theme video
Fast Glossy Architect - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
8
3
10
Elevate your brand's identity with a polished Fast Glossy Architect reveal that reflects innovation and attention to detail. Your logo, accentuated by the precision of architectural drawings, unfolds with extruded edges and a gleaming reflection, leaving a lasting impression. Fully edit the tagline, fonts, and colors to align perfectly with your brand's aesthetics in this stunning video ready for any platform.
