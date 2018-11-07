Clean Dark Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation. This dark, neon-lit opener pairs subtle lens flares with smooth 3D motion for a polished, professional feel. A centered layout highlights your logo, while a tagline reinforces your message. Perfect for intros and outros across corporate, creative, or channel branding. Flexible color controls let you dial in on-brand flares and glow, and refined motion keeps attention where it matters—your logo. Deliver a sophisticated impression in seconds with a modern, elegant reveal that works anywhere.