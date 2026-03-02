Detention Lyrics

Turn your track into a moody, chalkboard-style lyric video. This grunge classroom scene frames bold, write-on lyrics at center stage, pairing a dark palette and textured details for an emotive, cinematic feel. Upload your audio and timed lyrics, personalize the title and branding, and tweak colors to match your aesthetic. Ideal for music releases, teasers, or visualizers where words matter, the template’s subtle depth, vignette and atmospheric lighting keep the focus on each line as it appears. Fast to customize, striking to watch—deliver lyrics with character and edge.