Rocket League Alert Overlay

Elevate your broadcast with a sleek, transparent stream alert overlay. This modern design features a vibrant gradient banner, rounded corners, and a glossy reflection sweep for premium polish. Smooth pop-in and slide-in motion draw attention without overwhelming your layout. Easily customize colors, styling, size, and typography to match your brand. Perfect for on-stream events—donations, follows, subs, and more—across OBS, Streamlabs or any live setup. Designed to be minimal yet eye-catching, it integrates cleanly on any background and keeps your content in focus.