Rocket League Stinger Transition

Give your stream a pro edge with a fast, futuristic stinger transition. A vibrant hexagon grid expands to cover the screen, hiding your scene cut before revealing a bold centered title, subtitle, and logo. The transparent start and end make it perfect for live overlays. Customize colors, fonts, and branding to match your channel. Smooth, energetic motion and subtle glitch accents deliver a modern, esports-ready look for intros between gameplay moments or segments.