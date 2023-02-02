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Rocket League Stream Screen - Original - Poster image

Rocket League Stream Screen

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream elements
Stream screen
Gaming
Glassmorphism
Futuristic
2.1Kexports
rating
Give your channel a polished ‘starting soon’ presence with a futuristic stream screen. This design blends glassmorphism, vibrant gradients, and bold central titles with a clean social row. Customize fonts, colors, and icon styling, add your own background media with blur and tint controls, and refine spacing for a perfect fit. Ideal for gaming and esports broadcasts, it sets a modern, elegant tone while you get ready to go live. Quick to edit and easy to brand, it’s a versatile overlay that elevates production quality across platforms.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us