Rocket League Webcam Overlay

Give your livestream a pro polish with a sleek neon webcam overlay. This transparent, looping design frames your face-cam with a dynamic skewed shape and a clean username badge, plus optional lower info panels for stream stats. Easily tweak colors, sizes, corner rounding and layout to match your brand. Built for gaming and esports, it looks great on any background and keeps attention where it matters—your content. Fast to customize and ready to use in OBS, Streamlabs or any editor that supports alpha video.