Aurora Edge - Post
00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal featuring luminous light trails, glossy highlights, and subtle depth of field. This elegant, minimal design puts your mark front and center with a clean background and a customizable tagline. Tweak glow, line, and text colors to match your branding in seconds. Ideal for intros, outros, and quick idents, it delivers a refined, modern look without complexity. Smooth motion, tasteful chromatic accents, and a polished finish make this template a versatile choice for any brand that wants to look premium and memorable.
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