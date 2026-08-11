Echo Trace

Make your brand pop with a sleek, neon 3D logo reveal. This template blends glossy glass surfaces, luminous outlines, and smooth light trails into a fast, energetic intro or outro. A clean, centered layout and subtle depth of field keep attention on your mark, while refined reflections add premium polish. Easily swap in your logo, adjust colors and glow accents, and include a short tagline to finish the look. Ideal for creators, brands, and channels seeking a modern, futuristic identity sting that’s quick to customize and unforgettable on screen.