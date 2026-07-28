Neon Trace

Give your brand a striking entrance with a neon glow logo reveal. This clean, minimal design builds your mark with luminous strokes, subtle light trails, and a glossy 3D finish before settling into a confident hold with your tagline. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your branding and create a polished opener or closer for videos, streams, promos, and more. The focused, center-stage layout ensures instant recognition, while smooth, modern motion keeps the reveal feeling premium and current. Fast to customize and impactful to watch, it’s a versatile logo animation for any channel.