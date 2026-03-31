Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Aurora Edge - Original - Poster image

Aurora Edge

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Minimal
799exports
rating
Elevate your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal that blends glass-like surfaces, luminous edge glow, and refined depth of field. Elegant light trails and subtle chromatic aberration add a modern, high‑tech polish, while a clean centered layout keeps focus on your mark. A smooth type-on tagline completes the scene, making this a perfect intro or outro for videos, promos, and social content. Customize colors, logo, and text to match your identity and render a premium, eye‑catching result—fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Smaille profile image
Smaille
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Light Gloss Reveal
By Smaille
Edit
00:13
Light Gloss Reveal Original theme video
Line Light Reveal
By Smaille
Edit
00:08
Line Light Reveal Original theme video
Photo Glossy Reveal
By Smaille
Edit
00:10
Photo Glossy Reveal Original theme video
Glassy Elegance Reveal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:07
Glassy Elegance Reveal Elegance theme video
Glass Reflection Reveal
By Moysher
Edit
00:07
Glass Reflection Reveal Original theme video
Elegant
By koma
Edit
00:07
Elegant Original theme video
Bright Reveal
By Smaille
Edit
00:09
Bright Reveal Original theme video
3D Neon Glass Reveal
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:10
3D Neon Glass Reveal Purple Colors theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us