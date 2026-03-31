Aurora Edge

Elevate your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal that blends glass-like surfaces, luminous edge glow, and refined depth of field. Elegant light trails and subtle chromatic aberration add a modern, high‑tech polish, while a clean centered layout keeps focus on your mark. A smooth type-on tagline completes the scene, making this a perfect intro or outro for videos, promos, and social content. Customize colors, logo, and text to match your identity and render a premium, eye‑catching result—fast.